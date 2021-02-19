Madrasas seek aid to tide over pandemic impact

JAIPUR

19 February 2021

‘Gehlot govt. schemes not reaching us’

The seminaries affiliated to the Rajasthan Madrasa Board have sought a financial package from the State government to tide over the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Madrasas have also demanded their upgradation to higher classes following the enactment of the Rajasthan Madrasa Board Act, 2020.

Madrasa teachers and management committee members said at a ‘talimi’ (educational) conference held here on Wednesday that their students were not getting the benefits of the government’s schemes, such as scholarships and distribution of free textbooks and workbooks. The madrasa para-teachers have also been waiting for their regularisation.

All India Milli Council general secretary Abdul Qayoom Akhtar said the registered madrasas should be given a financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each in the upcoming State Budget, as they were finding it difficult to survive because of lack of funds and their students were dropping out.

“Madrasas have stopped getting charities and are unable to pay salaries to their teachers,” he said.

State Minority Affairs Minister Saleh Mohammed, who interacted with the representatives of seminaries in the conference, assured them of prompt steps for madrasa modernisation and promotion of education. He said some of the madrasas imparting high standard education would be developed as model seminaries.