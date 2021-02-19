Madrasas seek aid to tide over pandemic impact

The seminaries affiliated to the Rajasthan Madrasa Board have sought a financial package from the State government to tide over the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Madrasas have also demanded their upgradation to higher classes following the enactment of the Rajasthan Madrasa Board Act, 2020.
Madrasa teachers and management committee members said at a ‘talimi’ (educational) conference held here on Wednesday that their students were not getting the benefits of the government’s schemes, such as scholarships and distribution of free textbooks and workbooks. The madrasa para-teachers have also been waiting for their regularisation.
All India Milli Council general secretary Abdul Qayoom Akhtar said the registered madrasas should be given a financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each in the upcoming State Budget, as they were finding it difficult to survive because of lack of funds and their students were dropping out.
“Madrasas have stopped getting charities and are unable to pay salaries to their teachers,” he said.
State Minority Affairs Minister Saleh Mohammed, who interacted with the representatives of seminaries in the conference, assured them of prompt steps for madrasa modernisation and promotion of education. He said some of the madrasas imparting high standard education would be developed as model seminaries.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath