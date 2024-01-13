Madrasa teachers in U.P. stare at bleak future, vow to continue stir as govt. stops honorarium

January 13, 2024 01:15 am | Updated 10:37 am IST - Lucknow

:

As the sun sets over Lucknow’s Eco Garden, Ashraf Ali, who has spent the entire day protesting here, prepares to retire for the night at Charbagh railway station.

This has been the routine — participating in the demonstration against the Union and State governments throughout the day, then rushing to the railway station to get a place to rest for the night — for the 38-year-old madrasa teacher from Bahraich for the past three weeks.

Mr. Ali, who has been camping here with hundreds of other madrasa teachers from across the State, vows to keep following the daily ritual till their demands are met.

The background

Around 25 years ago, the Centre started a programme named ‘Madrasa Modernisation Scheme’, under which teachers were enrolled to tutor madrasa students in ‘modern’ subjects, such as Mathematics, Science, Social Sciences, and Hindi.

The Union and the State governments agreed to bear expenses for this scheme in a 60:40 ratio. The scheme was later renamed ‘Providing Quality Education to Madrasas/Minorities’, as part of which each madrasa roped in three teachers, who were paid ₹6,000-12,000 as monthly salaries.

However, after several teachers complained about the salary payments being irregular, the State government in 2016 started paying them monthly honorariums of ₹2,000-3,000.

In 2017, the teachers stopped receiving their salaries altogether, with the honorariums becoming their only source of income. Nearly 21,000 teachers, 40% of whom are estimated to be Hindus, are enrolled under this scheme through which they teach nearly 10 lakh students at roughly 7,500 madrasas.

On December 18, the teachers started a protest at Eco Garden, demanding their pending salaries. However, they suffered another blow when the State government, earlier this week, announced its decision to stop paying the honorariums.

‘Will stay put’

“I will not leave this spot till our pending salaries are released. The decision to discontinue the honorarium has added insult to injury,” said Mr. Ali alias Sikander Baba from Bahraich, who has been teaching Hindi at a madrasa for the past 17 years.

“What other job can we take after spending so many years as teachers? The decision to scrap our honorariums should be taken back and our pending salaries must be released,” said Anant Pratap Singh, an MA, B.Ed. Hindi teacher enrolled at a madrasa in Siddharth Nagar.

Iftikhar Ahmed Javed, chairman of the U.P. Board of Madrasa Education, fears that the move to stop paying honorariums will adversely impact the education of the madrasa students. He has requested the Union and State governments to resolve the issue at the earliest.

‘PM must intervene’

“Not only have these teachers lost employment, but lakhs of madrasa students are also in trouble as the annual examination is due in February-March. I have written to the Prime Minister and requested his intervention in the matter,” he said.

He added that the PM’s idea of “Quran in one hand and computer in the other” for the students of the minority community could only be successful when the ‘Madrasa Modernisation Scheme’ is implemented in letter and spirit across the country.

“I am planning to meet the Chief Minister next week to try and seek a resolution to the issue,” said Mr. Javed.

U.P. government said it would hold consultations with the stakeholders concerned, adding that no decision would be taken that could adversely affect the education of the students at madrasas.

“We will engage with the stakeholders. Our government is committed to the betterment of the madrasa education system. A decision that could negatively impact the students or the teachers will not be taken,” said Danish Azad Ansari, U.P.’s Minister of State of Minority Welfare.

U.P.’s madrasa education system has remained in the news for almost two years after the State government announced a ‘survey’ to identify unrecognised madrasas. In the survey, 8,496 madrasas were found to be unrecognised.

Many opposition parties and groups from the minority community fought back, terming the Bharatiya Janata Party government’s exercise a “malicious” move to disparage the madrasa education system.