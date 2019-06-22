Madrasa teacher attacked for not saying ‘Jai Shri Ram’

A madrasa teacher was allegedly hit by a car after he refused to say “Jai Shri Ram” on Thursday evening in Rohini.

DCP (Rohini) S.D. Misra said the victim, Mohd. Momin, told the police that around 7 p.m., he was taking a stroll near the madrasa when a white car pulled over and its occupants started talking to him.

“Mohd. Momin was contacted by an investigating officer [on Thursday evening] but he said he will file his complaint in the morning. In his complaint [filed on Friday], Momin said he was asked by the men in the car to repeat some words [Jai Shri Ram] written on a sticker pasted on the vehicle. When he refused, they hit him and he sustained injuries,” Mr. Misra said.

The police have registered a case under Sections 323 of the IPC and started a probe into the incident.

“During preliminary investigation we found an eyewitness who gave a sequence of events [on Thursday evening]. Momin’s claims have not been substantiated so far,” the DCP said.