Madrasa probe is a trial by allegation, propaganda: U.P. opposition

December 08, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - Lucknow

Lucknow

Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday questioned the State government’s motives in investigating the financial sources of Madrasas, asking what the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-government had achieved over the last year despite making a lot of noise about unrecognised madrassas.

“Over the last year, the whole madrasa exercise seems to be an attempt to create a false perception and an eyewash. What illegality have they discovered and what kind of action has been initiated against any illegality? There are no concrete details shared by the government. It is more a tactic to intimidate those who run madrasas and polarise society,” said Anil Yadav, General Secretary, U.P. Congress.

The Congress said nobody has stopped the State government from acting on the Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) allegations that it has identified 80 madrassas which received roughly Rs 100 crore as donations from foreign countries over two years. The SIT is investigating madrasas in Uttar Pradesh.

The SP, which is the principal opposition party, has also asked the government to initiate action if they find any illegitimate and felonious acts but to cease the propaganda around the issue. “The government should probe illegitimate and felonious acts, but should not be involved in intimidation,” said Sunil Singh Yadav ‘Sajan’, the SP spokesperson.

U.P.’s madrasa education system found itself in the news after the State announced a “survey” to map unrecognised madrasas. Many Muslim groups and opposition parties criticised the state government for trying to terrorise the Muslim community and called the survey a “malicious” move to disparage the madrasa education system. The government stated that it wanted to connect the madrasa system to modern education and the survey was being conducted according to the requirements of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). In the survey 8,496 Madrasas were found to be unrecognised.