Madrasa para-teachers withdraw stir

Madrasa para-teachers in Rajasthan, who were staging protests for the last 10 days demanding an increase in remuneration and regularisation of posts, withdrew their agitation on Wednesday following an assurance by Energy Minister B.D. Kalla to look into the matter. However, the State government has refused to absorb them in regular service.

The ruling Congress had promised to regularise the services of para-teachers and increase their salaries in its 2018 Assembly election manifesto. About 6,500 para-teachers working in 3,500 registered madrasas across the State get a remuneration of ₹7,000 to ₹9,000 a month for teaching school subjects other than the religious text in seminaries.

Since July 21, most of the madrasas have been closed and para-teachers have held demonstrations, begged on the roads and swept the streets with brooms as protest at the district headquarters. Earlier this week, the para-teachers laid siege to the Madrasa Board’s office here in an attempt to exert pressure on the State government to accede to their demands.

Madrasa Para-teachers’ Association president Masood Akhtar told The Hindu that the para-teachers were working for remunerations which were almost equivalent to the minimum wages for unskilled labourers, while Shiksha Karmis of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and other contractual employees were being paid much higher salaries.

‘A qualified lot’

“Para-teachers were a qualified lot with degrees in the education stream and some of them had a research experience as well,” he said.

“Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who announced a hike in the remuneration of Anganwadi workers from ₹6,000 to ₹7,000 in his Budget speech, did not pay attention to the plight of para-teachers who are struggling to survive,” Mr. Akhtar said. Despite its promise in the election manifesto, the Congress government had no plans to form a cadre of para-teachers with the benefits of leave, provident fund and medical insurance.

The Association agreed to withdraw the agitation after some ruling party MLAs intervened and took a delegation to Mr. Kalla, who assured the para-teachers of looking into their demands after some time. Mr. Kalla heads a committee appointed for considering regularisation of contractual employees working in different government departments.