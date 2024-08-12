Madrasa employee arrested for ‘sodomising boy’ in Indore

A Madrasa employee was arrested on Monday (August 12, 2024) by Indore police in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly sodomising and threatening to kill an 11-year-old boy, police said.

According to the police, “the alleged incident took place inside the madrasa on August 2 after the boy had argued with some of his mates and was made to sleep in the accused’s room in the afternoon.”

A case in connection with the alleged incident was filed on Sunday (August 11, 2024) after the victim’s family approached the police. The case was filed under the Bharat Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and POCSO Act, Badgonda police station in-charge Lokendra Singh Hirore told The Hindu.

Mr. Hirore said that the boy, who hails from Indore’s Chandan Nagar area, had been staying and studying at the Madrasa for about two months. He said that the child sought help from a passerby outside the madrasa, who called his mother and informed her about the incident.

The accused, identified as Mustakeen, 20, was arrested on Monday (August 12, 2024). He is a resident of Sehore district and was a cook and caretaker at the madrasa for about three months.

The accused has been remanded to judicial custody.

