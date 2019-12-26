Madhya Pradesh’s cleanliness drive spells trouble for officials

The administration here in Madhya Pradesh, which has some of the cleanest cities like Indore, has taken a strict stand and will “name and shame” officials found not up to their mark in maintaining cleanliness in their zone.

Many districts have been vying for better position in the cleanliness ranking. In Gwalior, the responsibility of the cleanliness drive has been entrusted to other officials besides the Municipal Corporation.

It has also been decided that notices will be pasted outside the homes of officials who do not discharge their responsibilities properly. The entire administration has been engaged to get Gwalior a better spot on the ‘swachhata’ table.

When District Magistrate Anurag Chaudhary reviewed the progress made, then it came to light that many officials were not taking interest in the campaign.

According to official information, Mr. Chaudhary while reviewing cleanliness work at the Inter-Departmental Coordination Committee meeting on Tuesday said that “monitoring of cleanliness work is everyone’s responsibility”.

“District officers of all the departments are assigned with regular area visits. They have to submit their report regularly. Officers who are not inspecting their zone will face penalty,” he said.