GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Madhya Pradesh woman kidnapped in Kota

She was preparing for competitive exams in Kota

March 20, 2024 06:29 am | Updated 06:29 am IST - Bhopal

Mehul Malpani

A 20-year-old woman student from Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri was allegedly kidnapped in Kota, Rajasthan, where she was preparing for competitive examinations, the police said on March 19. 

According to the police, the woman’s father received her pictures and videos tied up on his mobile phone on March 18 evening along with threats and demand of a ransom of ₹30 lakh after which he approached the Shivpuri Police. 

The woman was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission in medical colleges. 

Amrita Dugan, Superintendent of Police, Kota, told The Hindu that her department received the information from Shivpuri Police after which the girl’s father reached Kota, and an investigation into the matter was launched. 

Ms. Dugan said that police teams were sent to the coaching institute and the hostel where the girl’s father said he had enrolled her. 

“However, neither the coaching institute nor the hostel have any record of the girl. The girl had come to Kota on August 6 last year with her mother but the mother had left her without enrolling her in the coaching herself,” Ms. Dugan said, adding that the phone number from which the girl’s parents used to receive coaching related information was also found to be not linked to the institute. 

“As per the investigation so far, the girl did not enrol in the said coaching institute,” she added. 

The police has registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 364A (Kidnapping for ransom) and further investigation is underway. 

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is also the BJP’s candidate for the Guna-Shivpuri seat for the Lok Sabha elections, also spoke to Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and requested a speedy probe into the matter to ensure the safe release of the girl.

Related Topics

Rajasthan / Madhya Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.