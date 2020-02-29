Madhya Pradesh will offer greater ‘relaxation’ to Muslims than Maharashtra, says Minister

Bhopal

Shiv Sena-led government had on Friday announced 5% reservation for the community in educational institutions

A day after the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government announced it was planning to bring 5% reservation for Muslims in education institutions, Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Minister Hukum Singh Karada said the Kamal Nath government would soon leap ahead of Maharashtra in offering Muslims ‘relaxation’.

Speaking to reporters in Agar Malwa district, Mr. Karada said, “An agenda relating to minorities is being prepared. In some days, you’ll see relaxation greater than the one offered in Maharashtra is given.”

On a query if reservations for the minority community were in the offing, he refused to comment further on the issue. “There is a process of declaration for which I am not authorised.”

Mr. Karada, however, said: “Certainly there will be a good liberal message.”

On Friday, Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik announced in the Legislative Council that the government would soon bring a law to provide Muslims reservation in education institutions. “The 5% reservation given in educational institutes to Muslims in 2014 has been upheld by the High Court,” he said. The court had not upheld reservations in jobs.