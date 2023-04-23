ADVERTISEMENT

Madhya Pradesh: Two coaches of Ratlam-Ambedkar Nagar train catch fire; no casualty

April 23, 2023 01:28 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST - Ratlam

No casualty was reported in the incident which took place at around 7 a.m. at Pritam Nagar railway station, located nearly 30 km from Ratlam

PTI

Smoke billows after two coaches of Ratlam-Ambedkar Nagar DEMU train caught fire, in Ratlam district, on April 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Two coaches of Ratlam-Dr. Ambedkar Nagar DEMU train caught fire in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district on April 23 morning, an official said.

No casualty was reported in the incident which took place at around 7 a.m. at Pritam Nagar railway station, located nearly 30 km from Ratlam, Western Railway's Ratlan division public relations officer Khemraj Meena said.

After leaving from Ratlam station, the driving motor coach (placed in the middle of the train) of the DEMU (diesel-electric multiple unit) train caught fire at Pritam Nagar railway station, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, an adjoining coach also caught the blaze, he said, adding that fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire has been almost brought under control, the official said.

All passengers were safe, he said.

The divisional railway manager (DRM) has left for the spot, he said.

The incident did not affect traffic on the route, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US