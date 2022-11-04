Madhya Pradesh: Two children among 11 killed after SUV rams into bus in Betul

PTI Betul
November 04, 2022 09:20 IST

Eleven people died in a bus accident which collided with a car near Jhallar police station on November 4, 2022. Twitter/@ANI_MP_CG_RJ

Eleven persons, including two children, were killed after the sports utility vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in collided with an empty bus at Jhallar in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours of Friday, police said.

The accident occurred on Bhainsdehi road, about 36 km from the district headquarters, Betul police control room assistant sub inspector Shivraj Singh Thakur told PTI.

"Six men, three women, a girl aged around five years, and a toddler died on the spot in the accident that took place around 2 a.m.," he said.

According to police, the deceased were labourers, who were returning home in Betul from Amravati in neighbouring Maharashtra.

Due to the severity of the accident, rescuers had a tough time to retrieve the bodies of the victims from the mangled remains of the SUV, the police said.

The bodies were later sent for post-mortem.

Primary investigation suggests that the SUV rammed into the bus after its driver dozed off, police said.

Police have registered a case and probe is underway, Mr. Thakur said.

