Madhya Pradesh: Two bogies of Udhampur-Durg express train catch fire near Morena

Morena (MP)

26 November 2021 18:06 IST

Two bogies of Udhampur Express train caught fire on Friday at Hetampur station between Morena and Dholpur in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

Some eye-witnesses claimed that four bogies had caught fire, but Saraichola police station in-charge Rishikesh Sharma said only two bogies were affected.

The train was on its way to Durg from Udhampur.

Fire brigade and police personnel have reached the spot, officials said.