Other StatesMorena (MP) 26 November 2021 18:06 IST
Comments
Madhya Pradesh: Two bogies of Udhampur-Durg express train catch fire near Morena
Updated: 26 November 2021 18:06 IST
Two bogies of Udhampur Express train caught fire on Friday at Hetampur station between Morena and Dholpur in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.
Some eye-witnesses claimed that four bogies had caught fire, but Saraichola police station in-charge Rishikesh Sharma said only two bogies were affected.
The train was on its way to Durg from Udhampur.
Fire brigade and police personnel have reached the spot, officials said.
More In Other States
Read more...