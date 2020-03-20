Madhya Pradesh Speaker accepts resignation of 16 rebel Congress MLAs

Late night on Thursday, Speaker N.P. Prajapati accepted the resignation of 16 rebel Congress MLAs who are staying in Bengaluru.
With this, the effective strength of the House comes down to 206. The Congress-led government will require the trust vote of 104 to survive.
The development comes hours after the Supreme Court directed to hold a floor test in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly by 5 p.m. on Friday.
“I have accepted the resignation of the 16 MLAs who have filed petition in the Supreme Court. Based on what they have stated there, I am accepting resignation of these 16 MLAs also,” Mr. Prajapati told reporters.
Meanwhile, the BJP issued a whip to its MLAs to vote against the government in the floor test.
(With PTI inputs)
