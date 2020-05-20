Madhya Pradesh records 229 cases; count 5,465

A family of kulfi vendor near Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

Bhopal

20 May 2020 01:45 IST

Give priority to work on cow shelters, parks and lakes at temples, says Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 229 COVID-19 cases taking the count to 5,465, said the Directorate of Health Services.

Indore registered 72 cases, the most for any district on the day, followed by 42 in Burhanpur, according to a bulletin issued by the Directorate.

Six persons died of the illness taking the count to 258. Two persons died in Indore while one death was recorded in Jabalpur, Khandwa, Dewas and Jhabua each.

With the discharge of 196 persons, the number of recovered stood at 2,630 persons (48%).

So far, 4.7% of all persons tested have been found to be infected and as many cases have succumbed to the disease.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, during a review meeting, said workers from outside should also be given job cards under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. He gave directions that most works relating to construction of cow shelters and parks and lakes at temples should be completed under the Act. “Work relating to cow shelters at temples should be given a priority.”