Other States

Madhya Pradesh records 229 cases; count 5,465

A family of kulfi vendor near Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

A family of kulfi vendor near Indore in Madhya Pradesh.  

Give priority to work on cow shelters, parks and lakes at temples, says Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 229 COVID-19 cases taking the count to 5,465, said the Directorate of Health Services.

Indore registered 72 cases, the most for any district on the day, followed by 42 in Burhanpur, according to a bulletin issued by the Directorate.

Six persons died of the illness taking the count to 258. Two persons died in Indore while one death was recorded in Jabalpur, Khandwa, Dewas and Jhabua each.

With the discharge of 196 persons, the number of recovered stood at 2,630 persons (48%).

So far, 4.7% of all persons tested have been found to be infected and as many cases have succumbed to the disease.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, during a review meeting, said workers from outside should also be given job cards under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. He gave directions that most works relating to construction of cow shelters and parks and lakes at temples should be completed under the Act. “Work relating to cow shelters at temples should be given a priority.”

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2020 1:45:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/madhya-pradesh-records-229-cases-count-5465/article31627810.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY