Other States

Madhya Pradesh records 201 new cases, four deaths

Migrant workers aboard a truck in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Migrant workers aboard a truck in Bhopal on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Highest number of 81 cases seen in Indore

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday registered 201 new COVID-19 cases, taking the count to 3,986, the Directorate of Health Services has said.

Indore, the worst-hit city, recorded the highest number of cases at 81, followed by Bhopal (30) and Ujjain (27). The count of active cases stood at 1,901, according to a bulletin issued by the Directorate.

Meanwhile, four deaths owing to the illness were reported during the day. The State-wide death toll has climbed to 225.

Two deaths were reported from Indore and one each from Bhopal and Burhanpur. So far, 92 persons have died in Indore. The fatality rate in the State stands at 5.7%.

Also read: Coronavirus India lockdown Day 49 live updates

As for recoveries, 113 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day after recovering from the illness. So far, 1,860 persons have recovered in the State.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan claimed migrant workers reaching the borders of Madhya Pradesh were being provided food and transport. He said free buses had been arranged. “If we receive complaints that workers are being charged for the service, we will take strict action against the operators. No matter which State they belong to, they will get the necessary facilities,” he said.

Mr. Chouhan said economic activity could not remain suspended indefinitely. Green zones would be allowed to resume normal activities, adhering to social distancing norms. Containment areas would be closed in orange zones. In red zones, phase-wise permission would be given. The State government would send its proposal to the Centre on May 15.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2020 10:57:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/madhya-pradesh-records-201-new-cases-four-deaths/article31568724.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY