Madhya Pradesh records 201 new cases, four deaths

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday registered 201 new COVID-19 cases, taking the count to 3,986, the Directorate of Health Services has said.

Indore, the worst-hit city, recorded the highest number of cases at 81, followed by Bhopal (30) and Ujjain (27). The count of active cases stood at 1,901, according to a bulletin issued by the Directorate.

Meanwhile, four deaths owing to the illness were reported during the day. The State-wide death toll has climbed to 225.

Two deaths were reported from Indore and one each from Bhopal and Burhanpur. So far, 92 persons have died in Indore. The fatality rate in the State stands at 5.7%.

As for recoveries, 113 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day after recovering from the illness. So far, 1,860 persons have recovered in the State.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan claimed migrant workers reaching the borders of Madhya Pradesh were being provided food and transport. He said free buses had been arranged. “If we receive complaints that workers are being charged for the service, we will take strict action against the operators. No matter which State they belong to, they will get the necessary facilities,” he said.

Mr. Chouhan said economic activity could not remain suspended indefinitely. Green zones would be allowed to resume normal activities, adhering to social distancing norms. Containment areas would be closed in orange zones. In red zones, phase-wise permission would be given. The State government would send its proposal to the Centre on May 15.