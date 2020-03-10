Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Jyotiraditya Scindia meets PM Modi, Shah

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Tuesday, just a day after 17 Madhya Pradesh MLAs supporting him went incommunicado.

The meeting is still underway.

It's their internal matter: Chouhan

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday maintained that his party was not interested in toppling the government and termed the developments as the “internal matter” of the ruling party.

“This is the Congress’ internal mater and I would not like to comment on it. We had said on the first day that we are not interested in bringing down the government," he tweeted.

Congress wooing Scindia

Hectic efforts were underway by the Congress leadership to save the party’s government in Madhya Pradesh, and placate Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The party high command is sending emissaries, including Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot to Scindia in order to win him back. But the efforts have not borne any fruit yet, sources told PTI.

M.P. govt in crisis

Sixteen Cabinet Ministers of the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh resigned on Monday night and requested the Chief Minister to reconstitute the Cabinet. According to the Chief Minister's Office, the Ministers, including Home Minister Bala Bachchan, Finance Minister Tarun Bhanot and Law Minister P.C. Sharma, tendered their resignations to Kamal Nath at a late night Cabinet meeting.

The development capped a day of hectic political activity with Mr. Nath forced to rush back to Bhopal from Delhi after 17 Congress MLAs — supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia — went incommunicado. Several of them, including a Minister, reached the BJP-ruled Karnataka by a special flight later in the day.

The group of Congress MLAs, including at least one Cabinet Minister, arrived at Bengaluru by a special flight. Sources said these MLAs were shifted to a private resort in Whitefield.