Madhya Pradesh political crisis live | From day 1, BJP scripted the conspiracy to destabilise government, says Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath addressed the media on Friday at his residence in Bhopal.

Kamal Nath: "On December 11, 2018, the Vidhan Sabha results were declared. Congress won the most seats. On 17th, I took oath as the CM.

"In the past 15 months, it was my attempt to transform the State. In my 40-45 years of political career, I have believed in progressive politics. The voters gave me five years to bring the State on the right path, for it to have a new identity.

"The BJP got 15 years. Until today, I got 15 years. Two and a half months went away in Lok Sabha election. The BJP couldn't digest my welfare schemes.

"Every 15th day, the BJP said this government won't last more than a month. From day 1, they scripted the conspiracy. Still, we worked. Today, they lured 22 MLAs and held them hostage in Bengaluru, that the country have watched.

They spent crores for lurement, the entire State is the witness. Also with Maharaj (Scindia), they scripted the conspiracy."

"The public won't forgive such people who betrayed them. Several times, in 15 months, we have proved majority in Vidhan Sabha on several occasions. We did it thrice. They couldn't accept it, and broke the trust of people of Madhya Pradesh.

"BJP was worried that State was moving in a new direction. They went on with their plan to destabilise my government.

"In 15 months, we relief farmers, loans of 20 lakh farmers were waived. In the interest of farmers, we have taken several decisions. BJP has attempted to betray the farmers. In 15 months, we tried to make the State mafia free, launched a drive. BJP didn't want this action against mafia.

"Mafia were nurtured in the bjp regime.

"I have decided to submit my resignation to the governor.

"The reason is that I have always done politics of principles and values, and never done dirty politics. In the 40 years of my political life, no one could raise a finger at me.

"I will continue to stick to my values. This is my strength. Each member of my Congress family, we will together fight the struggle together."

Madhya Pradesh Speaker accepts resignation of 16 rebel Congress MLAs

Late night on Thursday, Speaker N.P. Prajapati accepted the resignation of 16 rebel Congress MLAs who are staying in Bengaluru.

With this, the effective strength of the House comes down to 206. The Congress-led government will require the trust vote of 104 to survive. The development comes hours after the Supreme Court directed to hold a floor test in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly by 5 p.m. on Friday.

Supreme Court orders M.P. floor test on March 20

The Supreme Court on Thursday noted that the state of political uncertainty in Madhya Pradesh cannot continue and advanced the floor test to March 20.

A Bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta Gupta has thus advanced the date of the floor test by six days. The Speaker had scheduled the floor test on March 26. This means that the floor test would not wait for the Speaker's decision on the resignation of the 16 rebel MLAs.