Madhya Pradesh police register case against Minister for making derogatory remark

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Bisahulal Singh reportedly made a derogatory remark against the wife of his Congress contender in the coming byelection.

The Anuppur police have registered a case against Madhya Pradesh Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Bisahulal Singh for reportedly making a derogatory remark against the wife of his Congress contender in the coming byelection.

The case was registered after hundreds of women, led by the wife of Congressman Vishwanath Singh against whom the remarks were made, marched to a police station on Tuesday. The case has been registered under Sections 294 (Obscene acts and songs) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, according to the FIR.

In a video that went viral on the social media on Monday, Mr. Bisahulal Singh is heard saying, “When nomination papers are filed, you give out details of properties. However, Vishwanath Singh [Congress candidate] has not provided details of his first wife. He has given details of his rakhail (mistress). It should be found out where his first wife is.”

Home Minister apologises

Meanwhile, Home Minister Narottam Mishra came forward to tender an apology. “I have not seen the video, but if anyone is hurt owing to the remarks, I apologise.”

Mr. Bisahulal Singh was among the 22 Congress MLAs who quit the party in March, precipitating the fall of the Kamal Nath government, and later switched over to the BJP.

While stating he would file a defamation suit against the Minister, Mr. Vishwanath Singh said, “The remarks expose his character. I have been married for 15 years and have a daughter, and his remarks have hurt the entire family.”