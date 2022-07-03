Madhya Pradesh police investigating pro-Pakistan slogans in Katni

July 03, 2022 14:36 IST

The alleged slogans were raised after Sarpanch Candidate Raheesha Wajid Khan was declared the winner in Chaka Gram Panchayat elections

The Madhya Pradesh Police on Saturday ordered a probe to ascertain the veracity of a viral video that purportedly shows the supporters of a newly elected sarpanch (village head) shouting pro-Pakistan slogans in Katni.

Earlier, a controversy erupted as soon as the video – believed to have been shot in Chaka Gram Panchayat’s area on Friday night – went viral. The alleged slogans were raised after Sarpanch Candidate Raheesha Wajid Khan was declared the winner after the second round of counting. The matter was later reported to the police.

“Taking cognisance of the viral video, the CSP has been ordered to investigate the matter. Viral video will be investigated by FSL and legal action will be taken based on the facts,” tweeted Superintendent of Police (Katni) Sunil Kumar Jain on late Saturday night.

