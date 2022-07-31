Other States

Madhya Pradesh police file FIR against Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over President remark on BJP neta's complaint

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury at Parliament House during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi. File. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Dindori July 31, 2022 18:42 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 18:42 IST

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in Madhya Pradesh against Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for his controversial remark on President Droupadi Murmu on the complaint of a BJP leader, a police official said on July 31.

The FIR registered at Dindori police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including promoting enmity between different groups, has been sent to Parliament House police station in Delhi for action, he said.

A case was registered against Chowdhury under IPC sections 153 (A) (1) (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) on the complaint of former MP minister Om Prakash Dhurve, said Inspector CK Sirame of Dindori Kotwali police station.

"The FIR has been transferred to Delhi Police by Dindori Superintendent of Police Sanjay Singh for perusal and investigation," he added.

As the incident took place in Delhi, the FIR has been sent to Parliament House police station for action, Mr. Singh told PTI on Sunday.

In his complaint, Mr. Dhurve claimed Mr. Chowdhury's remark had hurt the sentiments of tribals.

The Congress leader has already apologised for the statement, which caused a huge uproar inside and outside Parliament.

