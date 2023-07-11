Madhya Pradesh official held for molesting tribal girls in Jhabua hostel

July 11, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - RAIPUR:

A Deputy Collector-rank official in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua was arrested on July 11 for allegedly sexually harassing adolescent tribal girls while conducting inspection at a government hostel two days ago.

Some inmates of the tribal girls’ hostel or Kanya Ashram have alleged that the now suspended Sunil Kumar Jha, who was posted as sub-divisional magistrate in Jhabua district headquarters, touched at least three minor girls inappropriately, besides asking inappropriate questions to others.

After Mr. Jha conducted his inspection and the harassment issue came to light, the Superintendent of the Ashram lodged a complaint against him with District Collector Tanvi Hooda. On the directions of the Collector, the police conducted an inquiry and found that the allegations were true. Ms. Hooda said his actions amounted to “grave misconduct”.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered subsequently on Tuesday under various provisions under the Indian penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act. Mr. Jha was arrested soon after and produced before a court that sent him to judicial custody.

Based on the Collector’s recommendation, administrative action also followed against Mr. Jha, who was suspended by Divisional Commissioner of Indore, Pawan Sharma.

