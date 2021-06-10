Madhya Pradesh Minister directs for jobs to relatives of 86 Water Department employees who died of COVID-19

He also directed officials concerned to give an update at the office of the engineering-in-chief about compliance with his directive.

Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat on Thursday directed authorities to provide job appointments within eight days to the kin of 86 employees of the Department who died due to COVID-19.

He also directed officials concerned of State to give an update at the office of the engineering-in-chief about compliance with his directive.

“A total of 86 employees of the Water Resources Department have died due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the State. I have directed officials to ensure they get an appointment on compassionate grounds within eight days,” Mr. Silawat told reporters in Bhopal.

Earlier, the Minister went to the house of the Department’s watchman, Uttam Meshram, who died of the coronavirus infection. He handed over an appointment order to his son Manish and sent him along with officials to ensure he joined the service on Thursday.

Mr. Silawat also visited the house of another employee Ashok Kumar Khare, who died due to COVID-19, and gave a letter to his wife sanctioning all statutory dues worth ₹3.25 lakh.

He also designated an official to ensure the family gets all other due facilities.

The Minister also designated an official each in all divisions of the State to ensure family members of the employees who lost their lives due to COVID-19 get all facilities due to them, and directed the officials to keep in constant touch with such people.

The Minister also called divisional level officials over phone to direct them to resolve the cases of appointment on compassionate grounds and asked them to hand over the appointment letters personally by visiting the residences of the deceased employees.