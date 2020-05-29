Other States

Madhya Pradesh launches ‘Rozgar Setu’ scheme for skilled workers

Shivraj Singh Chouhan. File photo

Shivraj Singh Chouhan. File photo   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

State is the first to devise such a work plan for those who returned, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced the launch of the ‘Rozgar Setu’ scheme, saying it would help secure employment for skilled workers who have returned.

“The State is the first to devise such a work plan. We are surveying skilled workers who were employed at industries elsewhere, but have now returned,” said Mr. Chouhan. “We are identifying the skills they possess.”

Stating that the attempt was to provide work to a maximum number of returned skilled workers, he said, “After such workers requiring employment are identified, the government will contact factory and workshop owners and contractors overseeing infrastructure projects such as road and bridge construction.”

Subsequently, he added, “We will bring our skilled brothers and sisters on a platform and connect them with those needing them. The State government will act as a setu [bridge] between workers and employers so that both are benefited.”

This would fulfil the manpower requirement of industries as well as provide employment to workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, he explained. “A survey of such workers was launched on May 27,” he said.

