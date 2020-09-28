Madhya Pradesh IPS officer Purushottam Sharma shunted out after clip shows him beating wife

28 September 2020 14:41 IST

Incident is a personal matter, says police officer

Bhopal

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday transferred and divested of duties Public Prosecution Director and senior police officer Purushottam Sharma after a video of him reportedly thrashing his wife went viral on social media.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the reported incident, State Commission for Women Chairperson Shobha Oza appealed to the government for strict action and register a case against him.

“If those tasked with ensuring the maintenance of law and order violate it themselves and a video of the incident goes on social media, the government need not require a complaint to act,” she said.

A 1986-batch IPS officer, Mr. Sharma said it was his personal matter. “There is no place for a fight in a family. Why will I do it?,” He said.

In addition, his son, an Income Tax Deputy Commissioner, had reportedly filed a complaint with Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra against him.

“If there is a complaint, it will be acted upon,” Mr. Mishra told reporters, when asked if suo motu action would be taken.

Meanwhile, Bhopal Additional Director General of Police Upendra Jain said the police was yet to receive a complaint.