Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra assures “appropriate action” for lathi-charge on Bajrang Dal activists in Indore

June 19, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Indore

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on June 19, assured “appropriate action” in connection with the lathi-charge on Bajrang Dal activists in Indore last week during an anti–drug mafia protest, a government official said quoting the minister.

BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya also condemned the incident and said stern action should be taken against the policemen involved in the lathi-charge.

A probe was underway into the incident, which took place on June 15 at the busy Palasia intersection, a public relations department official said quoting the state Home Minister.

Mr. Mishra on June 19 spoke over phone to local Bajrang Dal functionary Rajesh Binjwe, who was injured in the lathi-charge and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, and enquired about his health, he said.

The minister said an investigation was on into the incident and "appropriate action" would be taken accordingly.

Talking to PTI, Mr. Binjwe said, “Police lathi-charged those who were protesting against drug mafia. We demand that police officers who ordered the action at least be suspended.” Two officers, including a deputy commissioner of police, were removed on June 16, from field posting following the incident.

The action took place after leaders of the ruling BJP and the VHP (Vishwa Hindu Parishad) in the state took strong objection to the baton charge incident.

An FIR was registered against "unknown persons" under Sections 147 (rioting), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 332 (causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code in connection with the Bajrang Dal protest, as per the police.

Police lathi-charged a group of Bajrang Dal activists and arrested 11 of them when they held a sit-in protest over registration of "false" cases against the outfit's members for complaining against those involved in illegal drug trade, an official earlier said.

Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya in a statement said, “I condemn the lathi-charge. Stern action should be taken against the policemen involved in the barbaric lathi-charge.”

