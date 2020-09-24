Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra apologises, says will wear mask

Bhopal

24 September 2020 11:08 IST

“It is felt the law has been violated by my statement about wearing a mask,” he says

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday publicly apologised for his remark a day earlier that he did not wear a mask at programmes.

“It is felt the law has been violated by my statement about wearing a mask,” Mr. Mishra, often spotted without a mask at public events, wrote on Twitter. “This was not in accordance with the sentiments of the Prime Minister. I express regret while accepting my mistake.”

Further, Mr. Mishra said he would wear a mask and would appeal to society to wear it too and follow physical distancing norms.

On Friday, when asked by reporters why he did not wear one, Mr. Mishra responded: “I don’t wear it at any programme, what’s the big deal?” After being further pressed, he said: “I just don’t wear it.”

Later, he attempted to issue a clarification, attributing his inability to wear a mask for long to polypus, which, he said, caused suffocation. Modifying his previous remark, he said, “Still, I wear it at numerous programmes and wherever necessary.”

Terming his original remarks “irresponsible,” State Congress media coordinator Narendra Saluja claimed it was a direct challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who appealed to the public, including MPs and Ministers, to wear masks.

“Being the Home Minister tasked with ensuring law is abided by, he himself said he didn’t wear a mask, whereas fine is being recovered from the public for not wearing one. What kind of message is the Minister trying to send?” asked Mr. Saluja.