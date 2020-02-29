Madhya Pradesh High Court directs State to ban single-use plastic

Bhopal

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has passed an order directing the State government to ban single-use plastic in the State, curb use of plastic altogether across educational institutions and make biodegradable carry bags of other material affordable for consumers.

Observing that banning plastic bags had to be considered as a “most significant moment of life”, the Division Bench in Gwalior, comprising Justices Sheel Nagu and Rajeev Kumar Shrivastava, on February 26 directed the State government to issue directions to industries to immediately stop the production and use of single-use plastic.

Furthermore, the Bench, while ordering the government to ensure bags and packets made of non-plastic, biodegradable material be made and sold at subsidised rates, asked it to encourage the small-scale industry to set up units across all districts towards this end.

Besides ordering the setting up of single-use plastic crushing machines at public places, the Bench stated plastic waste shall be used to produce at thermal power plants.

To ensure compliance, the court directed all stakeholders to submit independent progress reports to its Principal Registrar through District Collectors every three months.

The Bench, while passing the order on a public interest litigation plea, stated the time had come to make “citizens and stakeholders aware of their duties and liabilities” to deal with environmental pollution caused by plastic-use.

The court suggested that the State government incorporate in school curriculum a subject on adverse effects of plastic use and the ways to manage waste. In addition, it said, “Citizens (parents/teachers) should teach children not to use plastic bottles/ tiffin boxes in schools/ park/ malls.”