Madhya Pradesh HC rejects comedian Munawar Faruqui’s bail plea

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on January 28 rejected the bail pleas of stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and another accused Nalin Yadav in a case of allegedly passing indecent remarks against Hindu deities.
Justice Rohit Arya of the Indore Bench of the High Court on January 25 had reserved the order on their bail pleas.
In its order passed on Jan. 28, the single judge Bench, while dismissing the bail plea, said the court refrains from commenting upon the contentions of the parties touching on merits, but based on the material seized, the statement of the witnesses and considering that the investigation is in progress, no case is made out for grant of bail.
“The observations, if any made in the order on facts are only for the purpose of deciding these bail applications and shall have no bearing on pending trial,” the order said.
“Before parting with the case, it is considered apposite to observe that our country is a beautiful country and sets an example of coexistence amid diversities; be it religion, language, culture, geographical locations, etc. to the world at large,” it added.
Police had arrested Faruqui, who hails from Gujarat, and four others on January 1 following a complaint by a BJP MLA’s son that objectionable remarks were made by him and others about Hindu deities during a comedy show at a café in Indore.
