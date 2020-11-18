Other States

Madhya Pradesh govt to set up ‘gau cabinet’ for cow protection, says CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. File photo   | Photo Credit: A.M. Faruqui

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to set up a ‘gau cabinet’ for the protection and promotion of cows in the State, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday.

The first meeting of the ‘gau (cow) cabinet’ will be held on November 22, he said.

“It has been decided to constitute a ‘gau cabinet’ for the protection and fostering of godhan (cow and its progeny) in the State,” Mr. Chouhan said in a tweet in Hindi.

Ministers of the animal husbandry, forest, panchayat and rural development, revenue, home and farmers’ welfare departments will be included in this cabinet, he said.

“The first meeting will be held at 12 noonon November 22 to mark Gopashtami at Gau Sanctuary in Agar Malwa,” Mr. Chouhan said.

