Madhya Pradesh govt. reopens economic offences cases against Jyotiraditya Scindia

Bhopal

13 March 2020 14:30 IST

A day after Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP, the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reopened two cases against him and his family relating to falsifying information and forgery of land documents.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had admitted an appeal by Surendra Shrivastav, who had filed two complaints in 2014, to reopen and verify the merits of the cases as he was “unsatisfied” with their closure after investigation, said a note by the wing.

“The wing is verifying the application letter given by him,” said the note.

On March 26, 2014, Mr. Shrivastav had filed an application at the wing requesting inquiry in a case wherein Mr. Scindia and his family in 2009 had bought land in Gwalior’s Mahalgaon, and showed his land 6,000 square feet smaller during its registry.

In the second case, for which he filed a complaint on August 28, 2014, Mr. Shrivastav alleged the Chairman and trustees of the Scindia Devasthan Charitable Trust in connivance with the administration forged documents to sell government land in Mahalgaon.

Pankaj Chaturvedi, Mr. Scindia’s spokesperson, said the action by the EOW was being taken with a feeling of vengeance. “Nothing is going to happen anyway. These cases were closed earlier owing to lack of evidence. Still, all this is being done with a burning feeling of vengeance.” He further said, “We have full faith in law and the Constitution, from where we will get justice and the Kamal Nath, who is out to take revenge will get a stern response.”