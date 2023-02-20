ADVERTISEMENT

Madhya Pradesh govt. orders closure of bars, liquor consumption won't be allowed in stores

February 20, 2023 08:13 am | Updated 08:13 am IST - Bhopal

The move is said to be aimed at discouraging liquor consumption

ANI

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet has decided to close all the bars operating in the State, with the liquor shops only being allowed to sell liquor to the customers at the shop. The move is said to be aimed at discouraging liquor consumption.

ALSO READ
In dry Bihar, more women now get into illegal liquor delivery

Addressing a press conference, Narottam Mishra said, "Since 2010, no new liquor shop has been closed in the State. Even during Narmada Seva Yatra, several shops were closed. This year also the liquor policy has been brought to discourage liquor consumption.

"Now, the cabinet has approved the proposal to close all the bars operating in the State. Now, the facility to drink at the shop bars is being ended, and only liquor will only be sold at the liquor shops," he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said that it has also been decided in the cabinet meeting that the provisions will be tightened against the suspension of driving licenses of those who are caught drunk driving. The BJP leader added saying, “The distance of liquor shops from educational and religious institutions has also been increased from 50 to 100 meters. Along with this, strictness will also be increased on those who drive after drinking alcohol.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh / laws

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US