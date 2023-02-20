HamberMenu
Madhya Pradesh govt. orders closure of bars, liquor consumption won't be allowed in stores

The move is said to be aimed at discouraging liquor consumption

February 20, 2023 08:13 am | Updated 08:13 am IST - Bhopal

ANI
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet has decided to close all the bars operating in the State, with the liquor shops only being allowed to sell liquor to the customers at the shop. The move is said to be aimed at discouraging liquor consumption.

Addressing a press conference, Narottam Mishra said, "Since 2010, no new liquor shop has been closed in the State. Even during Narmada Seva Yatra, several shops were closed. This year also the liquor policy has been brought to discourage liquor consumption.

"Now, the cabinet has approved the proposal to close all the bars operating in the State. Now, the facility to drink at the shop bars is being ended, and only liquor will only be sold at the liquor shops," he said.

He said that it has also been decided in the cabinet meeting that the provisions will be tightened against the suspension of driving licenses of those who are caught drunk driving. The BJP leader added saying, “The distance of liquor shops from educational and religious institutions has also been increased from 50 to 100 meters. Along with this, strictness will also be increased on those who drive after drinking alcohol.”

