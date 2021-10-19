Madhya Pradesh Government to probe Ramleela skit performed by AIIMS students

Show drew ire on social media for allegedly hurting religious sentiments

The Madhya Pradesh Government will conduct a legal inquiry into a Ramleela skit performed by a few students of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi that drew widespread criticism on social media for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

“The video clip of Delhi AIIMS Ramleela skit is very offensive. I will tell officers to conduct a legal inquiry,” Madhya Pradesh Minister for Home, Jail and Parliamentary Affairs and Law Narottam Mishra tweeted in Hindi.

The AIIMS administration had a discussion with the students on the matter and clarified that the skit was not part of any official activity or event and the students had organised it on their own.

According to media reports, the skit was performed by a few first-year MBBS students near the hostel quadrangle on the AIIMS campus on the occasion of Dasara.

Later, a video clip of the skit shot by a student and released on social media drew widespread criticism from users, who criticised the act of the AIIMS students and demanded action against them for ‘disrespectful portrayal’ of religious figures.

The student body of AIIMS, Delhi, issued an apology.

“A video clip of a Ramlila skit done by some students of AIIMS has been circulating on social media. On behalf of the students, we apologise for the conduct of this skit which was not meant to hurt anyone’s sentiments. We will ensure that no such activity takes place in the future,” AIIMS Student Association said in a tweet.