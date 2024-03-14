GIFT a SubscriptionGift
M.P. government to launch aircraft services to promote tourism in State

These two air services for tourism will be named ‘PM Shri Paryatan Vayu Sewa’ and ‘Dharmik Paryatan Heli Sewa’, the official said

March 14, 2024 11:27 am | Updated 11:28 am IST - Bhopal

PTI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and and Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and and Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Madhya Pradesh government will launch air services on Thursday to promote tourism in the State by introducing two twin-engine aircraft, an official said.

These two air services for tourism will be named ‘PM Shri Paryatan Vayu Sewa’ and ‘Dharmik Paryatan Heli Sewa’, the official said.

“Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will launch the air services on March 14,” said Principal Secretary Sheo Shekhar Shukla of the Tourism and Culture Department in a press release.

Initially, two eight-seater twin-engine aircraft will be introduced under these services, Shukla said.

He said that the operator would select the route from main airports like Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Khajuraho, besides other airstrips in the state.

