Madhya Pradesh gazette notification lists eggs, chicken in meals for juvenile homes; Minister says won't be implemented

The serving of chicken and eggs is included in the list of meals to be served in juvenile shelter homes of the State

PTI Bhopal
September 04, 2022 13:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Narottam Mishra. File. | Photo Credit: A. M. Faruqui

ADVERTISEMENT

Ten days after a gazette notification in Madhya Pradesh prescribed serving of eggs and chicken in juvenile shelter homes, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra said such a thing will not be implemented in the State.

The serving of chicken and eggs is included in the list of meals to be served in juvenile shelter homes of the State in the gazette notification of Madhya Pradesh Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Rules-2002 issued by the State woman and child development department.

It was published on August 25 and is available on the government Printing and Stationary Department's website.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

When reporters asked Mr. Mishra about the notification on Sunday, he said, “This will not be allowed in Madhya Pradesh. There is confusion on this issue. There is no such proposal pending with the state government and such a thing will not be implemented in the state."

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The notification states that “every child care institution shall strictly adhere to the minimum nutritional standard and diet scale suggested as specified below.” In the gazette notification, the food items mentioned in the list include 115 grams of chicken once a week and eggs four days in a week, besides other food items like dal (pulses), rajma, chana, milk and vegetables.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Madhya Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app