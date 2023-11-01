Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day: PM Modi says State achieving new heights of development

November 01, 2023 10:57 am | Updated 10:57 am IST - Bhopal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 1 greeted the people of Madhya Pradesh on the State's Foundation Day and said it is achieving new heights of development and making important contributions in realising the nation's resolutions in 'Amrit Kaal'.

Madhya Pradesh State was formed on November 1, 1956 following the reorganisation of States.

The State is celebrating its 68th Foundation Day on November 1. The M.P. Assembly polls are scheduled later this month due to which the model code of conduct has been enforced in the State.

“My heartiest greetings to all the family members of Madhya Pradesh on the foundation day of the State. Our Madhya Pradesh, which is touching new heights of development every day, is making an important contribution to realising the country's resolutions in Amrit Kaal. I wish that this state continues to move forward on the path of progress,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elections to the 230-member State Assembly will be held on November 17.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT