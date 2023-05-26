HamberMenu
Madhya Pradesh forest team tracking cheetah mistaken for dacoits, beaten up by villagers

The team was tracking cheetah Asha, which was flown in from Namibia in September last year and had sneaked out of Kuno National Park some days ago

May 26, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST - Shivpuri

PTI

A Madhya Pradesh forest department squad tracking a cheetah that had sneaked out of Kuno National Park was attacked in the early hours of Friday by some villagers who mistook them for dacoits, an official said.

The incident took place at around 4 a.m. near Burakheda village when the team was tracking cheetah Asha, which was flown in from Namibia in September last year and had sneaked out KNP some days ago, he said.

"The villagers fired into the air and then assaulted the team. Three staffers sustained injuries. The villagers thought the squad members were dacoits looking to steal cattle," KNP Divisional Forests Officer PK Verma told PTI.

"A complaint was submitted at Pohri police station, he added.

Efforts are on to nab the people involved in the attack on the forest team, Pohri police station inspector Arvind Singh said.

