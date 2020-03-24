Madhya Pradesh floor test live updates | Chouhan to prove majority

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who took oath on Monday night, has decided to prove his majority for which a four-day special session of the state Assembly is going to begin from March 24.

Three sittings will be held during the four-day session, an official from the Assembly secretariat said late Monday night.

The new Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government will move the trust vote in the House on Tuesday.

Also read: Madhya Pradesh political crisis updates | Kamal Nath submits resignation to Governor Tandon

Besides, the new BJP regime will also present vote on account for the financial year 2020-21 during the brief session, which will conclude on March 27.

In the 230-member Assembly, the BJP has 107 legislators. The Congress' strength reduced to 92 following the resignation of its 22 MLAs. At present, 24 seats in the Assembly are lying vacant, reducing the size of the House to 206.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker resigns

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker N.P. Prajapati resigned late Monday night, hours after senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan took oath as Chief Minister of the State.

In his resignation letter submitted to Deputy Speaker Hina Kavre, Prajapati said he is resigning as speaker of the State Assembly on moral grounds.

Prajapati, the Congress MLA from Gotegaon, was elected as speaker amid protests by the BJP in January last year after Kamal Nath became chief minister of the State.

Bhopal placed under lockdown

A person tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Bhopal on Sunday, and was asked to go into quarantine, said the District Collector. With this the number of positive cases in Madhya Pradesh have ticked at five.

Meanwhile, after Chhindwara, both Bhopal and Mandsaur districts have declared complete lockdowns, barring individuals from stepping out, but allowing essential services like hospitals, pharmacies and grocery shops to remain open.

(With inputs from PTI)