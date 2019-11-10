Other States

Madhya Pradesh: Five cops suspended for chatting on WhatsApp during duty

more-in

The five personnel, all sepoys, were deployed in some sensitive city areas.

Five policemen were suspended after they were found chatting on WhatsApp while on duty in sensitive areas of Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur city on the day of the Supreme Court’s verdict in Ayodhya case, an official said on Sunday.

The five personnel, all sepoys, were deployed in some sensitive city areas on Saturday in view of the apex court’s judgment in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya.

Jabalpur’s Superintendent of Police Amit Singh said when he conducted a surprise inspection in those areas, he found five policemen busy chatting on social media platform WhatsApp.

“All the five were suspended late Saturday night,” the official said.

In view of the apex court’s order in the Ayodhya case, over 2,500 police personnel were deployed in various parts of the city, he said.

Several police pickets and 25 temporary police outposts were set up for continuous surveillance across Jabalpur, he added.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other States
police
Madhya Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 10, 2019 3:27:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/madhya-pradesh-five-cops-suspended-for-chatting-on-whatsapp-during-duty/article29936590.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY