Madhya Pradesh farmers to get ₹4.6k crore in PM crop insurance scheme

Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel on Sunday said 20 lakh farmers from the state will get ₹4,688 crore under Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme on September 16.
Talking to reporters, Mr. Patel said the amount will be transferred into farmers’ accounts by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan “with a single click.”
Mr. Patel claimed the previous Congress government in the State had not given crop insurance due for 2019 to beneficiary farmers and norm changes made at the time ensured that farmers are getting ₹1,560 crore less by way of crop insurance.
He said the date for enrollment under Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme in flood affected districts has been increased to September 7, and banks functioned on Sundays to facilitate enrollment.
He said 13,000 people were evacuated during the recent floods in the state and there was no casualty reported.
