Madhya Pradesh developments won’t impact Maharashtra, says Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar. File

Mumbai

11 March 2020 21:56 IST

People believe Kamal Nath can do miracles, says NCP leader

Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar has said he trusts the capabilities of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, and many believe he can do miracles.

“I have not gone deep into what has happened in Madhya Pradesh. But I have my trust in the capabilities of Kamal Nath. People believe he can do miracles. But we will come to know about it only tomorrow,” he said on Wednesday, after filing his nomination for the March 26 Rajya Sabha election.

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), a coalition of the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the NCP, can send four members to the Rajya Sabha.

Asked whether the Congress leadership did not treat Jyotiraditya Scindia well, Mr. Pawar said he would not comment on the party’s internal matters. “Some are saying a young leader should be given an opportunity, but at the same time the Congress does not give an important responsibility to a leader immediately after an election loss,” he said.

“From whatever knowledge I have of Maharashtra politics, these developments [in Madhya Pradesh] won’t have any impact on the MVA government, which is on the right path,” Mr. Pawar said, asked about the claim of some BJP leaders that the government would come down by Gudi Padwa at March-end.

Mr. Pawar said he was not sure about a nationwide third front. “But we keep meeting regularly to discuss the national issues,” he said, pointing to the letter he wrote to the Centre, along with Mamata Banerjee, H.D. Deve Gowda and others, over the continued detention of political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Yes Bank had not collapsed overnight. “It is the Union Finance Ministry’s duty to monitor [the bank’s health], and it should answer why this has happened.”