Madhya Pradesh crisis | Scindia’s entry will strengthen BJP, says Chouhan

Jyotiraditya Scindia’s entry will strengthen the BJP in the State and mean the entire Scindia family now works with the party, BJP vice-president and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters here in the presence of Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Mr. Scindia’s aunt, he said that this day reminded him of Rajmataji (Vijaya Raje Scindia), who laid the foundation of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in the State and nurtured BJP workers.

Mr. Chouhan said the party would gain from the energy of Mr. Scindia who chose the BJP to serve the country. “He comes from a tradition wherein politics has been understood as a medium to serve the public.” Mr. Jyotiraditya was the only popular Congress leader in the State. “We will walk together. Maharaj and Shivraj have become one,” he said.

In the run-up to the November 2018 Assembly election, the BJP had rooted its campaign in the slogan, “Maaf karo Maharaj hamara neta toh Shivraj [Sorry Maharaj, our leader is Shivraj],” to take on the Congress.

Refuting the Congress’s claim that it was in touch with the rebel MLAs supporting Mr. Scindia, Ms. Yashodhara Raje Scindia said, “All his MLAs will come with us. Their loyalty is not expedient, they will stick to tradition.”

Pankaj Chaturvedi, spokesman of Mr. Scindia, said the 22 MLAs would vote for the BJP in case of a floor test. “The number of such MLAs will reach 40,” he said.

The Congress office bustled with activity, as leaders flew the MLAs to Jaipur in the morning. Congress spokesperson Shobha Oza said 96 MLAs, including four Independents, were flown out, but party sources kept the number down. Two BSP MLAs and an SP MLA, who had earlier backed the government, were not seen boarding the flight.

Former Urban Development and Housing Minister Jaivardhan Singh said, “When the Congress takes the floor test, we will prove our majority. It is unfortunate Mr. Scindia has left the party despite appeals for his return.”

Former Forest Minister Umang Singhar said the MLAs had been huddled together to “contain the situation”. “The way the BJP has tried to lure our MLAs, they won’t be able to repeat that ever again in Madhya Pradesh. Just wait and watch. Moreover, our MLAs in Bengaluru are still with the Congress, their hearts are still with us.”

Congress MLA Sajjan Singh Verma, who has been asked, along with MLA Govind Singh, to reach out to the rebel MLAs in Bengaluru, returned to Bhopal in the morning. He said, “They are discontent with Mr. Scindia for giving precedence to his own political ambitions... They said they were brought to Bengaluru under duress. We are in touch with them.”

Refuting the claim, Mr. Chaturvedi in the evening released the video testimonial of 20 MLAs, reportedly camped in Bengaluru, reiterating their support for Mr. Scindia.

Revenue and Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput said the MLAs had reached Bengaluru of their own accord and not under duress. “A misconception is being spread by Congress leaders that they are in touch with them. All are with Mr. Scindia and are happy with his decision taken in national interest. In fact, those who have gone to Jaipur are in touch with us...,” he said.

Women and Child Development Minister Imarti Devi said Mr. Scindia had taken a wise decision to move the MLAs out of Bhopal. She alleged that the Congress had disrespected Mr. Scindia to such an extent that even the BJP did not go. “Mr. Nath [Chief Minister Kamal Nath] has never listened to us, and no work has been done in my region. We are fed up with the party.”

Health Minister Tulsiram Silawat said all the 22 rebel MLAs backed every move of Mr. Scindia. “We were with him, are with him and will be with him.”

Congress media coordinator Narendra Saluja said it was clear from the sullen faces in the videos that the MLAs were speaking under duress.