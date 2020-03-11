Other States

Madhya Pradesh crisis | Amid deepening political crisis, M.P. BJP MLAs reach Gurugram

Scene outside the ITC Grand Bharat, Gurugram on Wednesday where the BJP MLAs from Madhya Pradesh had reached

Scene outside the ITC Grand Bharat, Gurugram on Wednesday where the BJP MLAs from Madhya Pradesh had reached   | Photo Credit: Ashok Kumar

Senior BJP leaders, including 2 Union Ministers, hold discussions with them

Amid deepening political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, around 100 BJP MLAs from the State reached a five-star hotel here in the early hours of Wednesday.

A senior BJP source in Haryana told The Hindu that the MLAs had reached the ITC Grand Bharat hotel around 2 a.m. from the Delhi airport. “The MLAs were accompanied by Haryana BJP in-charge Anil Jain and senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya. The two leaders later left,” said the source.

Podcast | Where does Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit leave the Congress

The television crews following the MLAs were, however, stopped at a police barricade around three km from the hotel, a mediaperson said.

Also Read
Congress MLAs arriving at the airport on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Madhya Pradesh crisis | Congress lodges M.P. MLAs in Rajasthan resorts

In the evening, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahald Singh Patel, who are both from Madhya Pradesh, also held a meeting with the legislators along with Mr. Vijayvargiya and Mr. Jain, according to sources.

Also read | Analysis: Jyotiraditya Scindia revolt a likely turning point in tussle within Congress

Mr. Patel, who holds the Tourism and Culture portfolio, was scheduled to inaugurate an exhibition about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre at the National Archives in the national capital at 5 p.m. However, he skipped the event and attended the meeting with the MLAs.

The exhibition marking the 130th foundation day of the National Archives was instead inaugurated by National Archives Director General Chandan Sinha.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Indian National Congress
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 11, 2020 10:22:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/madhya-pradesh-crisis-amid-deepening-political-crisis-mp-bjp-mlas-reach-gurugram/article31043141.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY