Madhya Pradesh Congress’s ‘saffron’ move kicks up new debate

April 02, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - RAIPUR

Saffron flags put up all over the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) headquarters in the capital Bhopal presented an unusual sight on April 2.

The occasion was a Dharm Samvad or religious dialogue programme organised by the PCC’s temple priest cell, one of the newer cells set up by former Chief Minister and State president Kamal Nath in recent months.

While the event – in which priests from across the State participated – was seen as yet another chapter in the party’s Hindu outreach, journalists asked Mr. Nath if the flags indicated “saffronisation” of the party ahead of Assembly elections scheduled later this year. In reply, the former CM asked if the BJP had taken a “contract” to be sole representative of “saffron”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Does the BJP have the trademark for saffron? Have they taken contract for saffron? BJP claims it has taken contract for Hindu religion. The difference is we all have religious sentiments, but we do not bring it on a political platform,” he said.

Sources in the Congress, however, have been saying for a while that the party is wary of BJP weaving a narrative around its politics of religious identity. It is keen on not giving the ruling party any relative advantage in this regard. Whether it is organising religious functions with pomp and gaiety or throwing its weight behind controversial godmen, Congress’s moves have not been remarkably different from the BJP’s in M.P.

ALSO READ | A tug of war to attract Hindu voters in Madhya Pradesh

In some aspects, it has even displayed that it wants to stay ahead of the curve. The Dharm Samvad, during which the various demands of temple priests, including an increased allowance by the State were discussed, is a case in point.

“Why is the BJP hurt if we visit our temples? Why is the BJP pained when we hoist saffron flags at Congress headquarters?” asked Mr. Nath.

Responding to another question on violence during Ram Navami processions in different parts of the country, Mr. Nath blamed the BJP and said the party was adopting such gimmicks keeping the 2024 Lok Sabha election in mind. Last year, M.P.’s Khargone saw violent incidents during Ram Navami celebrations.

BJP brings up history

Responding to Mr. Nath’s remarks asking whether BJP had any “copyright over saffron colour”, BJP State spokesperson Lokendra Parashar said while his party never claimed that it had sole copyright, the Congress was answerable for some statements made by its leaders.

“The Congress is icchadhari [shape-shifting] Hindu. If they are decorating their office with saffron flags, they should clarify if they would take any action against [former M.P. Chief Minister] Digvijay Singh who associated the word saffron with terror or [Congress leader] Rahul Gandhi who said that youth visited temple to tease women.”