HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Madhya Pradesh Congress’s ‘saffron’ move kicks up new debate

Party hosts ‘Dharm Samvad’ for priests from across the State, puts up saffron flags at headquarters; Congress leader Kamal Nath asks if BJP owns trademark for ‘saffron’

April 02, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - RAIPUR

Shubhomoy Sikdar
Shubhomoy Sikdar
File photo of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee President Kamal Nath. On the occasion of Dharm Samvad or religious dialogue programme, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) headquarters had saffron flags all over.

File photo of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee President Kamal Nath. On the occasion of Dharm Samvad or religious dialogue programme, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) headquarters had saffron flags all over. | Photo Credit: A.M. FARUQUI

Saffron flags put up all over the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) headquarters in the capital Bhopal presented an unusual sight on April 2. 

ALSO READ
Kamal Nath’s Bhavi Mukhymantri tag brings MP Congress’s infighting in the open

The occasion was a Dharm Samvad or religious dialogue programme organised by the PCC’s temple priest cell, one of the newer cells set up by former Chief Minister and State president Kamal Nath in recent months. 

While the event – in which priests from across the State participated – was seen as yet another chapter in the party’s Hindu outreach, journalists asked Mr. Nath if the flags indicated “saffronisation” of the party ahead of Assembly elections scheduled later this year. In reply, the former CM asked if the BJP had taken a “contract” to be sole representative of “saffron”. 

“Does the BJP have the trademark for saffron? Have they taken contract for saffron? BJP claims it has taken contract for Hindu religion. The difference is we all have religious sentiments, but we do not bring it on a political platform,” he said. 

Sources in the Congress, however, have been saying for a while that the party is wary of BJP weaving a narrative around its politics of religious identity. It is keen on not giving the ruling party any relative advantage in this regard. Whether it is organising religious functions with pomp and gaiety or throwing its weight behind controversial godmen, Congress’s moves have not been remarkably different from the BJP’s in M.P. 

ALSO READ | A tug of war to attract Hindu voters in Madhya Pradesh 

In some aspects, it has even displayed that it wants to stay ahead of the curve. The Dharm Samvad, during which the various demands of temple priests, including an increased allowance by the State were discussed, is a case in point. 

“Why is the BJP hurt if we visit our temples? Why is the BJP pained when we hoist saffron flags at Congress headquarters?” asked Mr. Nath. 

Responding to another question on violence during Ram Navami processions in different parts of the country, Mr. Nath blamed the BJP and said the party was adopting such gimmicks keeping the 2024 Lok Sabha election in mind. Last year, M.P.’s Khargone saw violent incidents during Ram Navami celebrations. 

BJP brings up history

Responding to Mr. Nath’s remarks asking whether BJP had any “copyright over saffron colour”, BJP State spokesperson Lokendra Parashar said while his party never claimed that it had sole copyright, the Congress was answerable for some statements made by its leaders.

“The Congress is icchadhari [shape-shifting] Hindu. If they are decorating their office with saffron flags, they should clarify if they would take any action against [former M.P. Chief Minister] Digvijay Singh who associated the word saffron with terror or [Congress leader] Rahul Gandhi who said that youth visited temple to tease women.”

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh / religion and belief

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.