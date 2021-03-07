Other States

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA gets death threat, files police complaint

A Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh has alleged that he has received a death threat and lodged a police complaint into the matter, an official said on Sunday.

Nilay Daga, the legislator from Betul, in his complaint said he received a phone call from an unidentified person on Saturday evening.

The caller started using abusive language and later allegedly threatened to kill him, Betul's sub-divisional officer of police Nitesh Patel said.

Following this, Mr. Daga filed a complaint at Kotwali police station on Saturday night, the official said, adding a case was registered against an unidentified person under relevant Indian Penal Code sections.

A preliminary investigation into the case revealed the caller's location was between Hoshangabad and Itarsi, he said.

Search for the caller was underway, he added.

