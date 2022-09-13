Madhya Pradesh Congress expels MLA's son facing rape charges

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has expelled a legislator’s son from the party’s primary membership for six years over rape charges registered against him.

MPCC organisation secretary Chandra Prabhash Shekhar in a letter issued on Monday to Karan Morwal (30), who was a member of the Congress, said the party inquired into the allegations against him and prima facie found that they seem to be true, though the case is still pending in the court of law.

Karan Morwal is the son of Badnagar Congress legislator Murli Morwal.

Reacting to the development, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra questioned the delay in action taken by the Congress against Karan Morwal.

"The victim had levelled charges against the accused about a year back and later registered a police complaint, but the Congress is taking action against the accused now," Mr. Mishra told reporters on Tuesday.

The police had in October 2021 arrested Karan Morwal, who was absconding, after a woman lodged a rape complaint against him on April 2 last year at women's police station in Indore, according to police officials.

The police had earlier announced a reward of ₹25,000 on his arrest.