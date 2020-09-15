Madhya Pradesh Cong. MLA Goverdhan Singh Dangi dies

The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Tuesday said its MLA from Biaora Goverdhan Singh Dangi died in the morning from multiple-organ failure while undergoing treatment at a private hospital, days after he was cured of COVID-19 here.
Making the announcement, State party spokesman Durgesh Sharma said Mr. Dangi’s son was bringing back his body to Biaora in Rajgarh district from a hospital in Gurugram. “He worked extensively in the field of education and undertook Narmada parikrama along with senior leader Digvijaya Singh,” he added.
His death comes on the day an all-party meeting is scheduled to discuss the three-day Assembly session which will begin from September 21. Until now, 10 Ministers, including the Chief Minister, and 24 MLAs in the State have contracted the illness.
After his death, another Assembly seat has fallen vacant even as byelection to 27 of them is due. Of the 28 vacant seats, 27 were won in the 2018 Vidhan Sabha election by the Congress which led a 15-month government, before 22 rebels resigned which brought down the Congress government. They later joined the BJP along with Jyotiraditya Scindia.
